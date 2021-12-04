Delhi logs 54 new Covid cases, single-day infections see consistent uptick

Delhi on Friday maintained its consistent uptick of daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after a total of 54 people were found to be infected with the virus, according to the health bulletin data shared by the Delhi government. Following this, the cumulative caseload of Covid-19 in the national capital climbed up to 14,41,244.

Friday's single-day caseload is a rise from Thursday when 41 cases were logged. Further, 176 Covid-19 cases from earlier weeks were added to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal by ICMR-NICPR Noida on Thursday.

Delhi has continuously been witnessing an upward swing in fresh Covid-19 cases for the last six days. On November 28, the city reported 32 new cases, and has since been seeing a consistent rise.

Meanwhile, Delhi is yet to report a fatality due to Covid-19 in December after three days of the last month of the year have passed. However, the national capital last month logged as many as seven deaths due to coronavirus - a departure from its trend of reporting lesser fatalities due to the infection. Notably, in October, the capital recorded the least monthly death toll due to Covid-19 since March 2020 after four people succumbed to the virus. In September, the city reported five deaths due to Covid-19.

A total of 29 new recoveries were recorded on Friday, which took the total number of recovered cases to 14,15,814, the bulletin data revealed. The capital's active case count now stands at 332.

As far as vaccination against Covid-19 is concerned, 2,29,61,978 eligible beneficiaries have been jabbed in the capital so far, of which, 1,39,65,332 have received the first dose and the remaining 89,96,646 the second. In the last 24 hours, 107,293 people have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine, with 38,825 getting jabbed with the first shot and 68,468 with the second.

This development comes at a time when the world is grappling with the discovery of Omicron Covid-19 variant, first seen in South Africa. Classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a ‘variant of concern’, the Omicron was reported in India on Thursday after two tested positive for the same in Karnataka. One of the patients is a 66-year-old South African man, who has already returned to the his home country. A controversy has now emerged regarding the RT-PCR test report he showed while leaving India. Meanwhile, the other patient aged 46, who is a doctor, doesn't have any travel history and five of his contacts have also tested Covid-19 positive.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has constantly been vocal with his appeal to the Centre as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi over imposing travel bans from affected countries in order to stop the Omicron variant from spreading in India. On Tuesday, he mentioned during a press conference that the Delhi government has prepared a total of 30,000 oxygen beds, of which, 10,000 will be ICU in wake of Omicron. Besides, 6,800 beds are under construction and will be ready by February 2022.