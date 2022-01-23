Delhi logs 9,197 new Covid-19 cases, about 20% dip from yesterday's tally

Delhi on Sunday recorded 9,197 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, a dip of almost 20 per cent from yesterday's daily case count. At the same time, the national capital also recorded 34 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,510 recoveries in the past 24 hours, stated the state health bulletin issued this evening.

Yesterday, Delhi had recorded 11,486 fresh coronavirus infections, which marked a marginal rise in the daily tally after two straight days of drop. The single-day fatality toll has also dropped today, with the national capital having recorded 45 deaths on Saturday and 38 on Friday.

The overall infection tally and the death toll of the national capital now stand at 17,91,711 and 25,620, respectively.

The case positivity rate of Delhi, however, improved significantly as it further dipped to 13.32 per cent, the bulletin data showed. On Saturday, the positivity was 16.36 per cent, and the day before, it was 18.04 per cent.