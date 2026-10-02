Delhi man arrested for allegedly raping minor for months, blackmailing her with video

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor for months and blackmailing her in central Delhi’s South Avenue area, police said on Thursday.

The survivor was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College for a medical examination after filing her complaint. (Raj K Raj /HT Photo/Representational Image)

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Police said the accused and the survivor were neighbours and had known each other for years. The survivor said she was allegedly targeted by the accused from April to October last year.

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Survivor alleges assault and video recording

According to her complaint, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her at her house when she was alone. She also alleged that he recorded a video and threatened and blackmailed her.

Police said the survivor turned 18 this year and was married. However, the accused allegedly kept blackmailing her and shared her video with her husband, leading to a matrimonial dispute.

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Following the episode, the survivor approached the police on September 26 with the video and registered her complaint.

“In her complaint, she alleged that the accused keeps blackmailing her and has also threatened to share the video online,” a police officer said.

Police register complaint under POCSO, BNS sections

Police said she was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College for medical examination.

Since the survivor was a minor when she was allegedly sexually assaulted, an FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act POCSO sections 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), along with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (1) (rape) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), the officer added.