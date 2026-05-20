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Delhi man arrested for shooting at person intervening in assault in Najafgarh

Delhi man arrested for shooting at person intervening in assault in Najafgarh

Published on: May 20, 2026 01:18 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a person accused of shooting at a man who intervened to stop an assault in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area last month, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi man arrested for shooting at person intervening in assault in Najafgarh

The accused, identified as Gaurav alias Love Sharma alias Sandeep alias Masalewala , allegedly opened fire on the complainant after he tried to rescue his friend from an assault in the Roshan Garden area on April 23, they said.

Gaurav, who was absconding since the incident, is involved in 11 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, snatching and Arms Act offences, they added.

According to police, the complainant was staying at a friend's house in the Roshan Garden area when his friend's niece informed him that two people were quarrelling with her uncle.

When he came out, he allegedly found Gaurav alias Masalewala and Prince Mittal assaulting his friend. As he intervened to stop the fight, Gaurav allegedly took out a pistol and fired at him, causing a bullet injury to his leg, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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