Delhi man duped over dozen woman doctors on pretext of PG seats, arrested

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly duping over a dozen woman doctors on the pretext of providing PG seats in a medical college.

According to Delhi Police, the 32-year-old man had created several fake social media accounts claiming himself as a doctor. He had allegedly cheated woman doctors promising PG seats in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"He created fake Facebook profiles in the name of doctors and duped woman doctors," said Benita Mary Jaikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi.