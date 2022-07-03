Delhi: Man fakes kidnapping, asks for Rs2.5 lakh ransom from family; held from Rajasthan
A 23-year-old man faked his own kidnapping and demanded ransom from his sister to repay 2.5 lakh he had borrowed from a friend to buy a sports bike, police said on Sunday.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that the accused has been identified as Karan Goyal, resident of Nangloi, who went to his friend’s house in Rajasthan’s Alwar and pretended that he has been kidnapped.
Police said that Goyal’s sister approached police on June 26 and stated that her brother was missing after which police spoke to the complainant at length and she stated that the family had received a call regarding the kidnapping of her brother and the caller had demanded ₹2.5 lakh. “Our team worked on getting the call details and location of the suspected number. After analysis these details, the location of the number was found to be in Shekhpur in Rajasthan. Based on technical analysis, the location was raided. The owner of that mobile number was identified as Satyaveer, a resident of Bagheri village in Alwar district of Rajasthan,” Sharma said.
Also Read | Delhi: Woman fakes her kidnapping to extort ₹3 lakh from family; arrested
When police enquired about the missing person from Satyaveer, he stated that Goyal was his son Nitesh’s friend and he had come from Delhi to meet him. Goyal was then found at Satyaveer’s house and brought to Delhi.
Police said that initially, Goyal did not disclose anything but later revealed that he was very fond of sports bikes and had borrowed ₹2.5 lakhs from one of his friends to a motorcycle. “Now his friend was asking him to repay the borrowed amount but Goyal did not have money to pay him back. Thereafter, Goyal planned to go to his friend’s house in Rajasthan. He took the phone of his friend’s father and himself called saying he had been been kidnapped and ₹2.5 lakhs are needed to set him free,” the DCP said.
Legal action is being taken against Goyal for faking his kidnapping, police said.
