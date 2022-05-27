Delhi: Woman fakes her kidnapping to extort ₹3L from family; held
A woman who faked her own kidnapping to extort from her family members, and in doing so even sent photographs of herself tied and gagged to her brother, was arrested from a hotel in Agra.
The 38-year-old woman, according to police, confessed that she thought she could pull off the crime and get at least ₹3 lakh from her brother.
Benita Mary Jaiker, south police district’s deputy commissioner of police, said the incident came to fore around 11pm Wednesday, when the woman’s older brother informed the police that he had received a ransom call for his sister.
“The calls were made from his sister’s phone. He said the kidnappers had also sent him a photo of his sister which showed her bound and gagged. We registered a case on his statement and started investigations,” DCP Jaiker said.
The probe found several loopholes in the case, which led them to suspect whether the woman had indeed been kidnapped.
Jaiker said a police team visited the woman’s house and checked the CCTV footage from near the house. It showed that the woman had left her home alone at 4.11pm on Tuesday. Police said the kidnapper(s) were using the woman’s phone, but only WhatsApp. The location of the phone too was traced to a locality in Agra.
“A police team left for Agra and based on the phone’s last location, the team searched around 50 hotels and resorts. During a checking at a hotel in Tajganj Market, Agra, police found that the woman had checked in there alone and was in her room,” Jaiker said.
The woman was arrested and she later told police that she was going through some financial difficulties and had staged the kidnapping to get some money from her family.
“She said she tried herself up and also converted her voice to that of a male with the help of an app to sent the ransom message. We have recovered the rope and cloth she used tie and gag herself from the room,” Jaiker said.
-
Rare buff striped keelback snake rescued from south Delhi colony
A rare buff striped keelback snake was rescued from a residential complex in south Motibagh, the NGO Wildlife SOS said on Thursday. The snake was spotted by one the residents, who called the NGO's 24-hour rescue helpline number, and the non-venomous snake was safely extricated and taken to a rescue facility. Wildlife SOS officials said the snake was in the garden, near the Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls.
-
Two-month-old girl gets rare cataract surgery at PGICH, Noida
A two-month-old girl who was born with cataract in both eyes was successfully operated upon at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Noida. While the cataract is fully removed from the left eye, the surgery on the right eye will be conducted within a week. A surgery for implanting the lenses will be done after the infant reaches three-four years of age. Till then, the child will be given eyeglasses.
-
Delhi: Temp starts inching up, may touch 40°C by tomorrow, says IMD
After three relatively cooler days, thanks to two thunderstorm spells since Monday, the temperature rose above the 35 degrees Celsius (C) mark on Thursday to settle at 36.7C, according to the data from Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station. Following the early morning thunderstorm, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5C on Monday. It was 32.5C on Tuesday and 34.4C on Wednesday. The normal mark for May 26-30 period is 40.4C.
-
HC asks Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court first for interim bail
The Delhi high court on Thursday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam to first approach the trial court for interim bail in a 2019 sedition case related to his alleged hate speeches. Imam had sought his release citing a Supreme Court interim order of May 11, which directed that proceedings in all sedition cases across the country be kept in abeyance until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.
-
Delhi LG takes oath, says will work as guardian
Former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, New Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, took oath as the Capital's 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, over a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons. Saxena, 64, is the first from a non-bureaucratic and non-defence background to be appointed Delhi LG.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics