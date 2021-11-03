Delhi man held for creating fake website of logistics company, duping several customers

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a case of impersonation and cheating registered last year, based on a complaint filed by the group manager of a logistics company.

The arrested man and his associates had created fake websites of the company and cheated customers by making them believe that the services were provided by the original company, the police said.

The arrested man, identified as Ashish Singh, earlier worked at the logistics company but lost his job last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second arrest made by the crime branch’s cyber cell team that has been investigating the case. Earlier, the team arrested Deepak Goel, also an ex-employee of the company, said deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell, crime branch) Manoj C.

During Goel’s interrogation, DCP Manoj said, police found that he would download data of the company’s customers from the official database and sell it to Singh for ₹18,000 every month. Singh went on the run after Goel’s arrest and police conducted raids at his possible hideouts.

On October 31, the team received information that Singh was hiding in his village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. The team raided the village and arrested him.

“Singh disclosed that he passed the data shared by Goel to his co-accused, one Suresh. We are looking for him,” added the DCP.