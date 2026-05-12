Delhi man held for duping his employer of 2.5 lakhs

A 39-year-old driver, who had worked with a family for over 15 years, was arrested for allegedly cheating his employer by carrying out unauthorised UPI transactions and siphoning off more than ₹2.5 lakhs in 11 days, said police on Monday. He was allegedly taking advantage of his employer’s medical condition as he is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The incident took place in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area (hoto for representation)

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The incident took place in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area. Police said the accused, identified as Devinder, took advantage of the victim’s severe memory loss and accessed his mobile phone to transfer money into different accounts.

DCP (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh, said, “The accused had been working for years and the elderly man was dependent on the accused and another caretaker. The matter came to light after the man’s son approached the police alleging that funds more than ₹2.5 lakhs had been taken from his father’s account from April 4 till April 15. Initially, the family suspected that an unknown cyber fraudster was involved.”

During investigation, police said they found more than three accounts had received money and different men were using these accounts. Later, after further examining the money trail, police said they found the money was being diverted by Devinder.

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{{^usCountry}} “Devinder had been employed as a driver and domestic help at the complainant’s residence for around 15 years and was fully aware of the victim’s medical condition. He exploited the victim’s deteriorating cognitive condition. The teams were sent to trace him and he was held on May 8,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Devinder had been employed as a driver and domestic help at the complainant’s residence for around 15 years and was fully aware of the victim’s medical condition. He exploited the victim’s deteriorating cognitive condition. The teams were sent to trace him and he was held on May 8,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Devinder was caught from GTB Nagar and during interrogation, police said he confessed that he called his friends to help him siphon off the money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devinder was caught from GTB Nagar and during interrogation, police said he confessed that he called his friends to help him siphon off the money. {{/usCountry}}

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