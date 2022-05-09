Delhi: Man held over role in Subhash Nagar shooting
A day after two brothers were shot at in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said on Sunday.
Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the suspect was identified as one Raju, alias Gogga (47).
“He provided the suspects with the black scooter used to commit the crime,” he said.
On Sunday night, two people fired at Ajay Chaudhary and his brother Jaswant, while they were in their SUV at the Subhash Nagar traffic signal.
The two are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Hari Nagar police station. CCTV camera footage of the incident has been recovered and is being examined. In the footage, two men can be seen firing the car while walking towards it.
Delhi Court says police complicity must be probed in Jahangirpuri clashes
A Delhi court has said that the possible complicity of police officers in events that led to recent communal clashes in Jahangirpuri needs to be probed, adding that instead of stopping an illegal procession on Hanuman Jayanti, policemen accompanied those marching in the area.
States directed to take measures to control dust
With the air quality in Delhi-NCR mostly hovering between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories last month, the sub-committee appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management has written to the states asking them to intensify dust-control measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
Haryana: 14 STPs sanctioned for Ghaggar-Yamuna areas
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the central government has sanctioned 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) under a micro-irrigation system in Ghaggar and Yamuna river areas. The chief secretary said the capacity of 156 STPs is being increased in the state by public health department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, urban local bodies and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Of these, work on 74 STPs is nearing completion and the rest will be completed soon, he added.
Haryana: Defence services aspirants protest ‘delay’ in written tests
Hundreds of youths staged protests in Bhiwani, Hisar, Rohtak, Jind and other parts of Haryana on Sunday, asking the central government to conduct the pending written tests for recruitment in various wings of the armed forces. The defence services aspirants alleged that the screening and physical tests were conducted about two years ago, but written tests were deferred following the Covid pandemic.
Haryana registered 16% rise in GST collection: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister said on Sunday that the state registered 16% increase in revenue from the goods and services tax in 2021-22 and bagged fifth slot in the entire country in GST collection. “We have set a target of ₹40,000 crore for GST collection this year,” hDushyantadded. The deputy CM said the total collection of the SGST has been ₹15,115 crore, which was earlier ₹11,959 crore.
