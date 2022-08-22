Delhi: Man rapes & kills child, mutilates her face. She saw him with her mom

A man was arrested in Delhi for kidnapping, raping and murdering an eight-year-old after she saw him in a compromising position with her mother with whom he was in a relationship.

Police said the man – a butcher – also confessed to have slit her throat and mutilated the minor's face and hid her body in the forest area of Yamuna Khadar in Central Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police Shweta Chauhan said the man used to visit the victim's house. The man, Rizwan alias Badshah, was born in Bihar and had come to Delhi 20 years ago for work.

“Rizwan alias Badshah used to visit the house and was in a relationship with the mother of the deceased. He is a butcher by profession. He confessed to the crime - the victim had seen him with her mother and he did not want it to come out in the open,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rizwan, who worked as a butcher in the Turkman Gate area, was also reportedly a drug addict.

A PTI report said a resident of Daryaganj found one of his daughters missing on waking up from sleep in the intervening night of August 4-5. He was reportedly sleeping with his wife and four children and found one of his daughters was missing from home around 4am.

After a fruitless search in the neighbourhood, he filed a complaint of abduction with police. On August 18, the girl's body was found in the Yamuna Khadar area with sharp injuries.

On the basis of the post-mortem report, murder charges were added to FIR, besides a case under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Crime details

Chauhan said a team of 50 police personnel was constituted to probe the case and a hunt was launched to find the culprit. About 200 persons living in and around Yamuna Khadar area were interrogated and it was later found that one Rizwan used to visit the area frequently and had befriended the victim with toffees and other things, she said.

Police said after Rizwan was nabbed, he confessed to the crime on sustained interrogation. He said that during the course of his visits to Yamuna Khadar area, he had developed intimacy with the victim's mother and had befriended the minor girl.

Rizwan said on the day of the incident, he went to the victim's neighbourhood and smoked weed. He waited till night and for all members of the victim's family to fall asleep, the DCP said.

He then entered the family’s dwelling and kidnapped the child and took her to a secluded place in the adjoining forest area and raped her, before slitting her throat and mutilating her face. The knife used in the commission of crime has been recovered, police said.

DCW notice

Delhi Commissioner of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to the DCP Central District regarding the rape and murder and sought a copy of FIR. The DCW chief also wanted a copy of complaints received with details of action taken, details of accused, copy of postmortem report and a detailed action taken report by 26 August, the news agency further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

