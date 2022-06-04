Delhi: Man’s head smashed with brick, throat slit on Adarsh Nagar street

A 28-year-old man was stabbed and beaten to death with bricks in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar allegedly by two brothers who were subsequently arrested, said police on Saturday.

Police suspect the accused -- identified as Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali -- allegedly murdered the victim, Azadpur resident Narender alias Bunti, as he used to harass them for money to buy drugs.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon and was caught on a CCTV camera. In the video, Narender can be seen walking in the street when the two accused suddenly charge at him and begin raining blows. They first beat him brutally, following which one of them picks up a brick and smashes it on the victim’s face multiple times. One of their aides subsequently tries to break up the attack even as the video shows people walking past. One of the accused later slits the victim’s throat and continues to hit him with bricks and slabs.

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that the police control room received a call at 2.15pm, after which police reached the spot in Azadpur and took the injured to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and then to another hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“On enquiry,it was revealed that he was assaulted by one Rahul, a bad character of Adarsh Nagar police station, and his brother Rohit, both residents of Azadpur,” said Rangnani, adding that Narendra used to frequently demand money from Rahul to buy drugs. “Rahul got annoyed and called his brother in Mandir Wali Gali in Azadpur village and stabbed him with blade and then hit him on the head with bricks,” the DCP said.

Police said that a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and both Rahul and Rohit were arrested.