Delhi: Man stabbed to death, body dumped on railway tracks

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Police said raids were conducted and four of the five accused were held from Anand Parbat area on Friday

Days after a 25-year-old man’s body was found on the railway tracks in the Patel Nagar area, the Delhi Police has apprehended four people, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder, adding that the search is on for a fifth accused.

Police said on March 9, the body of Prem Nagar resident Pankaj Kumar was found along the railway tracks at Baljeet Nagar. (Representational image)
Police said on March 9, the body of Prem Nagar resident Pankaj Kumar was found along the railway tracks at Baljeet Nagar. (Representational image)

Police said on March 9, the body of Prem Nagar resident Pankaj Kumar was found along the railway tracks at Baljeet Nagar, and initially, investigators believed the deceased had died by suicide or an accident because the body was cut in half. However, an autopsy revealed that he had died of stab injuries.

Separately, Kumar’s family filed a missing person’s case, and was later able to identify the body found at Baljeet Nagar as belonging to their kin.

“We started looking for the accused and checked CCTVs near railway stations, tracks and residential areas. We then spotted suspicious movements of five people in Prem Nagar. Further CCTVs showed they were carrying a body around 2.30 am on March 9,” an officer probing the case said.

Police said raids were conducted and four of the five accused were held from Anand Parbat area on Friday. “The deceased scolded the five for some reason, and they killed him in a park. We think they carried the body in a two-wheeler and dumped it on the railway track,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) KPS Malhotra said three of the accused are adults — Vishal Tripathi, Rahul Binod, and Karan Rameshwar, all around 19 years old. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the fifth accused, he said.

