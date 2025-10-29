Delhi man stabbed to death for defending wife from neighbour’s lewd remarks

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Seemapuri late Monday after he confronted his 18-year-old neighbour for allegedly making lewd remarks at his wife, police said on Tuesday. Two men have been arrested in the case, even as the main accused and others involved are on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the victim, who had several previous criminal cases registered against him, was a neighbour of the 18-year-old prime accused. The teenager, along with his maternal uncles and cousins, allegedly molested the victim’s wife and then attacked the man when he tried to intervene.

Police received a call around midnight about a violent altercation in Seemapuri. “When officers reached the spot, they found that the woman had been abused and assaulted by her neighbour. When her husband intervened, the accused called his relatives, and together they attacked him with knives and sticks. He was stabbed multiple times,” Gautam said.

A case of molestation and murder has been registered. Two of the prime accused’s maternal uncles, aged 34 and 36, were arrested early Tuesday, while teams are searching for the remaining suspects.

The victim’s wife, who filed the complaint, wept outside the GTB Hospital mortuary on Tuesday morning. “I got married just three months ago… I lost my husband before I could even start my life,” she said.

Recounting the incident, she said, “I was sitting with the accused’s sister when he started abusing me. His mother and sister tried to stop him, but he didn’t listen. My husband intervened, and then they all surrounded us. They beat me and stabbed him right in front of my eyes.”

Police said that teams are looking for absconding accused.