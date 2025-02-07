New Delhi, A 25-year-old woman was strangulated to death by her boyfriend over suspicion of infidelity in Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, an official said on Friday. Delhi: Man strangles woman over infidelity suspicion, arrested

The incident occurred in the rented accommodation of the accused in Swaroop Nagar area on February 1, police said.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday night when he returned from Mumbai to take a loan from his friend.

"On February 1, a PCR call was received at Swaroop Nagar Police Station regarding murder in a house. The landlord of the house informed the police that her tenant, Kishanpal, reported that his younger brother Surjeet had killed his female friend, whose body was lying in his room," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan.

He further said that upon reaching the scene, the police discovered the lifeless body of the victim, a resident of JJ Camp in Bhalswa Dairy area who was married and on an illicit relationship with the accused.

The crime scene was examined by the forensic experts. The body was then sent to BJRM Hospital for post-mortem. Based on the landlord's statement, an FIR was filed, multiple teams were formed and further investigation was launched to locate Surjeet.

Sujeet's last known location indicated that he might have fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. Despite multiple raids and inquiries with relatives, the accused remained untraceable. Analysis of call records revealed his attempts to sell his mobile phone due to lack of funds, he said.

"CCTV footage showed him reaching Delhi Railway Station. After thorough analysis of over 100 CCTV cameras, the team got to know that Surjeet had left for Mumbai but later returned to Delhi seeking financial help from an acquaintance," said the DCP.

A team received a tip-off on February 5 that Surjeet would be in Burari road to secure a loan for his escape following which he was apprehended, police said.

Surjeet, a factory worker, confessed to his crime during interrogation. He admitted to being in a relationship with the woman for over two years. On February 1, an argument erupted between them when he accused her of being involved with other men.

"In a fit of rage, he strangled her with her scarf and locked the room before fleeing. After committing the murder, he informed his elder brother and advised him to leave the house immediately with his family members. But his elder brother informed the landlord, who further informed the police," said the DCP.

