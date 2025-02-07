Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Man strangles woman over infidelity suspicion, arrested

PTI |
Feb 07, 2025 05:12 PM IST

Delhi: Man strangles woman over infidelity suspicion, arrested

New Delhi, A 25-year-old woman was strangulated to death by her boyfriend over suspicion of infidelity in Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Delhi: Man strangles woman over infidelity suspicion, arrested
Delhi: Man strangles woman over infidelity suspicion, arrested

The incident occurred in the rented accommodation of the accused in Swaroop Nagar area on February 1, police said.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday night when he returned from Mumbai to take a loan from his friend.

"On February 1, a PCR call was received at Swaroop Nagar Police Station regarding murder in a house. The landlord of the house informed the police that her tenant, Kishanpal, reported that his younger brother Surjeet had killed his female friend, whose body was lying in his room," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan.

He further said that upon reaching the scene, the police discovered the lifeless body of the victim, a resident of JJ Camp in Bhalswa Dairy area who was married and on an illicit relationship with the accused.

The crime scene was examined by the forensic experts. The body was then sent to BJRM Hospital for post-mortem. Based on the landlord's statement, an FIR was filed, multiple teams were formed and further investigation was launched to locate Surjeet.

Sujeet's last known location indicated that he might have fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. Despite multiple raids and inquiries with relatives, the accused remained untraceable. Analysis of call records revealed his attempts to sell his mobile phone due to lack of funds, he said.

"CCTV footage showed him reaching Delhi Railway Station. After thorough analysis of over 100 CCTV cameras, the team got to know that Surjeet had left for Mumbai but later returned to Delhi seeking financial help from an acquaintance," said the DCP.

A team received a tip-off on February 5 that Surjeet would be in Burari road to secure a loan for his escape following which he was apprehended, police said.

Surjeet, a factory worker, confessed to his crime during interrogation. He admitted to being in a relationship with the woman for over two years. On February 1, an argument erupted between them when he accused her of being involved with other men.

"In a fit of rage, he strangled her with her scarf and locked the room before fleeing. After committing the murder, he informed his elder brother and advised him to leave the house immediately with his family members. But his elder brother informed the landlord, who further informed the police," said the DCP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On