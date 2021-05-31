Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi man turns his car into 'emergency response vehicle' to help Covid patients
Delhi man turns his car into 'emergency response vehicle' to help Covid patients

Nagia, who is working at an IT company in Noida, has provided transport to around 23 Covid positive patients to different hospitals free of cost.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 07:05 AM IST
A view inside Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Covid-19 Care Centre, at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

A Delhi resident has turned his car into what he calls an 'emergency response vehicle' to help Covid patients amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Nagia, who is working at an IT company in Noida, has equipped his car with all the necessary equipment like oxygen cylinders, medicines, oximeter, food, water, and oxygen cans.

Talking to ANI, Nagia said, "It has been one month now since I started this service. I am trying to help people in need by providing a variety of help and support. I have converted my car into an ambulance. I have provided transport to around 23 Covid positive patients to different hospitals free of cost."

"It started in April. I was helping one of my neighbours as they needed oxygen. There was no oxygen cylinder available in the market at that time. Somehow, we arranged an oxygen cylinder from a Gurudwara in Rajouri Garden," he said.

"When I was going all the way from East Delhi to Rajouri Garden, I saw I am not the only one who is struggling for oxygen. Like me, there were hundreds of people who were going with cylinders in their cars, autos and cycles as well in search of oxygen. The idea popped up in my mind as I thought since I am working from home these days I have some time to devote to helping people," Nagia explained the inspiration behind the move.

He said that now since Covid-19 cases have decreased and there is a lesser demand for oxygen cylinders.

"I am serving policemen and families with free clean drinking water and food as well. I have even provided costly medicines to multiple families free of cost. I have spent almost a month mostly in my car, away from my family and kids just to serve people who are facing issues," he said.

Nagia said that he has not sought any help from anyone but he received small funds from a couple of people.

"They wanted me to donate this fund specifically for covering bodies. I gave that fund to NGOs, who were helping in cremation and funerals. Whatever I am doing with my car, I am doing it with my pocket," he added.

coronavirus
