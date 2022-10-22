Delhi markets, roads jam-packed on Dhanteras

Several arterial stretches in the national capital reported heavy traffic jams even as people stepped out for Diwali shopping in view of the auspicious day of Dhanteras with markets across the city recording heavy footfall.

Traffic congestion was particularly heavy around popular markets such as Lajpat Nagar in central Delhi, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk in old Delhi, Sarojini Nagar and Chhatarpur markets in south Delhi. According to traffic police officers, heavy jams were also reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur, near the Delhi-Meerut expressway, Swami Dayanand Marg towards Anand Vihar, Grand Trunk Road and Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura.

Commuters also took to social media to share traffic updates and Delhi Traffic Police responded to some of them via their social media handles.

Ashok Randhawa, who heads the Sarojini Nagar mini-market traders association, said the footfall on Saturday exceeded 70,000, nearly thrice the number of shoppers that visit the market on normal days. “There was a massive crowd on the occasion of Dhanteras with customers thronging the market for buying new clothes, utensils and sweets. Delhi Police and CRPF jawans have been deployed by administration with dog squad to manage the security,” he added.

Randhawa said that entry points to market are choked with jams on all roads leading to the market.

Harsh Goyal, who was visiting the market on Saturday, said that it took him more than two hours to reach Sarojini Nagar from his house in Tagore Garden -- a ride that normally takes 45 minutes. “Apart from the usual expected traffic, I faced additional 45 mins of congestion near the market and struggled to find a spot for parking. It was impossible to walk inside the market as well,” he said.

According to Brijesh Goyal, who heads Chamber of Trade and Industry, said the footfall in the wholesale hubs of Walled City such as Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, was nearly five times that of the normal days.

“In Sadar Bazar, there were more than 100,000 people at any given hour till late evening. Usually, the count is 15,000-20,000. Brisk business has been reported in jewellery markets and utensil hubs of Deputy Ganj and Sadar Bazar,” he added. Goyal said that they have appealed to the Delhi Traffic Police to increase deployment around major markets during the festival period to reduce congestion.

“After a gap of two years, the markets in the city are observing pre-pandemic levels of trade and people are also preferring to physically visit the markets,” he added.

Gurmeet Arora, who heads the jewellery trader’s association in Karol Bagh, said that as purchasing metallic objects is considered auspicious on Dhanteras, gold and silver coins as well as jewelry items are in high demand. He called for better emergency measures during such times of rush. “Each market should have a fire tender stationed nearby so that any untoward situation can be handled promptly,” he added.

Yogesh Singhal, who is the chairman of the Bullion and Jewellers association in Chandni Chowk’s Kooncha Mahajani said that for the last two years people were scared to step out due to Covid pandemic but customers are now showing willingness to live openly and visit markets. “Gold rates are down but the demand levels and sentiment are very good. People should be careful about the hallmark certification while buying jewelry. In the wake of very high footfalls, the north district has also deployed two additional units of police force in Chandni Chowk,” he added.

Several commuters complained of severe traffic in north Delhi markets as well. A commuter identified as Suchita Sharma, an IT professional, who had gone to Chawri Bazar for Diwali shopping said that she was anticipating traffic, therefore, she drove her two-wheeler to the market but to no avail. “Even the two-wheeler was crawling because of massive rush of e-richshaws and other rickshaws,” she said.

A senior police officer said that they have put in place traffic and security arrangements in wake festivities. “As people are gearing up to celebrate Diwali, police has enhanced security arrangements across Delhi. Arrangements have been made especially in markets, malls, vital installations and crowded places,” the officer said adding that police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets.