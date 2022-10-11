Delhi mass religious conversion: Gautam summoned for questioning today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday questioned former Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at Delhi’s Paharganj police station for over four hours in connection with his controversial speech during the mass religious conversion event in the capital on October 5.

Officers aware of the matter said that since the responses given by Gautam were not “conclusive”, he will be summoned again on Wednesday for further questioning.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said the former minister was asked to describe his motive behind the speech that he had given during the October 5 Ashok Vijaya Dashmi function in Karol Bagh. “He was asked to respond to pointed questions about his role in the function. He gave some replies but since they were satisfactory and convincing, we are calling him again on Wednesday for further interrogation in the case. Once his interrogation will conclude, we will scrutinise all the facts and evidence to decide the future course of action,” Pathak said.

Nearly 10,000 Hindus converted to Buddhism at the event --- which is an annual affair --- repeating the same 22 vows that the architect of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar took when he converted to Buddhism with his followers in 1956.

However, Gautam’s presence at the event triggered a huge political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the AAP leader disrespected Hindu deities and hurt religious sentiments of the Hindus. Gautam, who held social welfare portfolio in the Kejriwal cabinet, resigned from his post on Sunday over the controversy.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had lodged a complaint with the police in the matter. Senior police officers, however, on Monday said that no First Information Report has been registered in case so far.

Though the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government did not comment on the matter, an official, who asked not to be named, on Friday said that Kejriwal was “extremely displeased” with the minister.

When asked about his interrogation, Gautam on Tuesday said that “most of the questions were repetitive”.

“They asked me similar questions, about my intention to join the meeting, etc. Being a strong follower of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, my answer was also the same: I did not commit any crime and just repeated the 22 vows of the founding father of the Indian Constitution. The Delhi police have asked me to come again on Wednesday at 3 pm. But, I will not report to the police station unless they mention that under which sections of law, they are summoning me. Today, despite my reply on time, they kept me waiting for over four hours, until they got it verified from their bosses in the Centre. I will not join their interrogation, unless appropriate sections of law are mentioned in it,” he alleged.

Talking about the lack of political support to his stand on the matter, Gautam said that all political parties in India have a bias when it comes to issues related to atrocities on the “suppressed” and “oppressed” classes of society. “But, this is not a case with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. I am quite aware of BJP’s evil design. They want to distance me from AAP, to get mileage in the Gujarat assembly elections. But, we’ll never let it it happen, ” he said.

Saying that if violence and discrimination against Dalits continue throughout the country, Gautam on Tuesday said, “I am a hardcore Ambedkarite. If the country does not become untouchability free and casteism is not addressed, then crores of people may convert to Bhuddism.”

On Monday, Gautam was quizzed about the conversion event at his residence of officers of Delhi Police. He was later issued a notice to appear before officers for further questioning.

In his two-page resignation letter sent to Delhi chief minister on Sunday, the AAP MLA from Seemapuri said that he participated in the event in his personal capacity, and the AAP or the Delhi cabinet had nothing to do with it. “After this (conversion event), I can see that BJP is targeting my leader Arvind Kejriwal and AAP which is very sad for me,” said Gautam in the letter.

A video of the event that surfaced on Friday showed a saffron-clad monk sharing the dais with Gautam, administering an oath to the gathering. “I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them.”

