Delhi mayor alleges attack by BJP councillors amid ruckus in MCD house

Delhi's newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors of trying to attack her in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house, just hours after she was elected to the top post in the civic body.



“BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor”, Oberoi tweeted. Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House.(HT Photo)

Ruckus ensued in the MCD house during the elections of the Standing Committee members. The BJP councillors protested against pictures being clicked using mobile phones inside the voting booths. After the BJP councillors entered the well of the house, proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes.

After the House proceedings resumed, the BJP councillors continued sloganeering demanding secret ballot process to be followed by not permitting mobile phones inside the voting booths.

The saffron party had objected to the mayor allowing mobile phones inside the booth were pictures were being clicked. Oberoi said preventing mobile phones inside the voting booth will hurt the ‘dignity of the members’.



The House proceedings were suspended for the seventh time due to scuffle between the AAP and BJP councillors in the House.



Earlier in the day, 39-year-old AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi was elected as the mayor of the unified MCD. She bagged 150 votes and defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta to got 116 votes. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of the AAP bagged the deputy mayor's post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON