Delhi mayor elections to take place on February 16 after 3 failed attempts

Delhi LG VK Saxena has given his nod for the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for the election to the post of mayor, after the municipal house failed to elect a mayor for the 3rd time. The Delhi government proposed the date which the LG accepted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Supreme Court is expected to hear on February 13 the plea moved by two AAP leaders seeking time-bound elections and challenging the decision by the presiding officer to allow the nominated members (aldermen) to vote in the mayor polls and hold elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee on a single ballot.

The MCD met thrice to elect a mayor - on January 6, January 24 and February 6 -- but each time the session ended in a political stalemate.

In the first meeting, the election was called off as AAP and BJP councillors came to blows. The second meeting on January 24 saw a similar picture in the house. But the elected and the nominated members were administered oaths. In the third meeting, the session was adjourned within 45 minutes with the BJP and AAP councillors fighting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON