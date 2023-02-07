Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi mayor poll: SC to hear plea by AAP's Shelly Oberoi tomorrow

Delhi mayor poll: SC to hear plea by AAP's Shelly Oberoi tomorrow

Updated on Feb 07, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and alleged “murder of democracy” claiming that despite two months having gone by, no elections have been conducted.

AAP Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi flashes victory sign during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of MCD at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Monday, (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MCD mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi for holding the Delhi mayor election after the elections could not be held for the third time in a row on Monday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Oberoi and alleged “murder of democracy” claiming that despite two months having gone by, no elections have been conducted. The AAP won the MCD poll in December by securing 134 of 250 seats.

