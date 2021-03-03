Delhi MCD election results 2021: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress bags Chauhan Banger
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four out of the five seats in the municipal bypolls in Delhi on Wednesday. The BJP, which is the ruling party in the three civic bodies for the past 14 years, didn’t win any seat while the Congress won one ward, Chauhan Banger, with a huge margin.
AAP won Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri East, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C wards.
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “People of Delhi have once again voted for good governance. I congratulate them on the results. People are tired of the BJP’s rule in the MCDs for 15 years. People are eager to bring the AAP to power in the MCDs.”
Senior AAP leader and Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a tweet: “Congratulations to AAP workers for the big win on four out of five MCD seats. People of Delhi are fed up with the BJP. In the municipal elections next year, people in Delhi will bring to power the AAP for its excellent governance model under Arvind Kejriwal.”
While AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.
Though the outcome of the bypolls will not alter the composition of north and east corporations as BJP has a comfortable majority, it is a setback for the party as it couldn’t even retain its stronghold, Shalimar Bagh ward. The bypolls are seen as the precursor to municipal elections scheduled next year. Political parties admit that the result will set the tone for the upcoming elections.
Also Read | AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity
The five seats fell vacant after four councillors won the assembly elections in 2020 and one died two years back.
The BJP stood second on all the four wards where the AAP won and the margin of victory was more than 2,700 votes. In Kalyanpuri, AAP defeated BJP by 7,043 votes. In Trilokpuri East, AAP’s Vijay Kumar defeated BJP’s Om Prakash by 4,986 votes.
Congress candidate from Chauhan Banger, Zubair Ahmad, defeated former AAP MLA Mohd Ishrqa Khan by 10,642 votes, which is a huge margin in municipal bypolls. Ahmad, son of former five-time MLA and Congress veteran Mateen Ahmed, polled 14,302 votes while Khan got 7,259 votes.
AAP won Chauhan Banger in 2017 municipal bypolls. AAP’s councillor Abdul Rehman won the assembly elections in 2020.
In Shalimar Bagh, which BJP won in 2017, AAP’s Sunita Mishra defeated BJP’s Surabhi Jaju by 2,705 votes. The bypoll results is a big setback for BJP, which is hoping to win a fourth term in the corporations next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi MCD election results 2021: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress bags Chauhan Banger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi MCD bypolls: Early trends show AAP leading in 4 seats, Cong in 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCD bypolls: AAP wins in 4 wards, Congress secures Chauhan Banger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive to cover 2.14 million: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s multiple border points remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Air quality improves, temperature could rise again from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snatching Delhi’s main gateway crime: Data
- An HT analysis of the profile of snatchers arrested in Delhi between 2018 and 2020 shows that more than 90% of those arrested were caught for the first time, and did not have any criminal record until then. Police registered them as “first-time offenders”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Razia Sultan’s local chai stall
- A pavement establishment rich in character.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court
- Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat questioned the police’s case as to how the offence of attempt to murder can be made out against accused Imran and Babu, when the victim himself is absent from the police investigation and has never been seen by the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of sedition charges against 18
- Under section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the investigating agency has to take prior sanction from the state government to prosecute any individual for sedition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt okays ₹185 crore for child welfare, scholarship programme
- In a statement issued later, the Delhi government said the funds have been allocated for scholarships to SC/ST/OBC communities, Ladli Scheme, aid and equipment for children with special needs and for augmentation of library infrastructure in Delhi government schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private hospitals account for 74% of vaccines given on Day 2 of drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo flight to Lucknow makes emergency landing at Karachi airport as flyer takes ill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Results of keenly contested Delhi MCD by-poll tomorrow
- The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as they are a precursor to the 2022 Delhi civic body polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As CNG prices rise in Delhi-NCR, auto drivers bear brunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox