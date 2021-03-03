Delhi MCD election results 2021: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress bags Chauhan Banger

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four out of the five seats in the municipal bypolls in Delhi on Wednesday. The BJP, which is the ruling party in the three civic bodies for the past 14 years, didn’t win any seat while the Congress won one ward, Chauhan Banger, with a huge margin.

AAP won Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri East, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C wards.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “People of Delhi have once again voted for good governance. I congratulate them on the results. People are tired of the BJP’s rule in the MCDs for 15 years. People are eager to bring the AAP to power in the MCDs.”

Senior AAP leader and Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a tweet: “Congratulations to AAP workers for the big win on four out of five MCD seats. People of Delhi are fed up with the BJP. In the municipal elections next year, people in Delhi will bring to power the AAP for its excellent governance model under Arvind Kejriwal.”

While AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). Delhi goes to municipal polls next year.

Though the outcome of the bypolls will not alter the composition of north and east corporations as BJP has a comfortable majority, it is a setback for the party as it couldn’t even retain its stronghold, Shalimar Bagh ward. The bypolls are seen as the precursor to municipal elections scheduled next year. Political parties admit that the result will set the tone for the upcoming elections.

The five seats fell vacant after four councillors won the assembly elections in 2020 and one died two years back.

The BJP stood second on all the four wards where the AAP won and the margin of victory was more than 2,700 votes. In Kalyanpuri, AAP defeated BJP by 7,043 votes. In Trilokpuri East, AAP’s Vijay Kumar defeated BJP’s Om Prakash by 4,986 votes.

Congress candidate from Chauhan Banger, Zubair Ahmad, defeated former AAP MLA Mohd Ishrqa Khan by 10,642 votes, which is a huge margin in municipal bypolls. Ahmad, son of former five-time MLA and Congress veteran Mateen Ahmed, polled 14,302 votes while Khan got 7,259 votes.

AAP won Chauhan Banger in 2017 municipal bypolls. AAP’s councillor Abdul Rehman won the assembly elections in 2020.

In Shalimar Bagh, which BJP won in 2017, AAP’s Sunita Mishra defeated BJP’s Surabhi Jaju by 2,705 votes. The bypoll results is a big setback for BJP, which is hoping to win a fourth term in the corporations next year.