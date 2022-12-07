MCD poll results: Gautam Gambhir constituency saving grace for BJP | How others performed

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the prestigious civic body in the national capital and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

In his first address after the victory, an elated Arvind Kejriwal vowed to improve civic amenities in the national capital, and sought the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve that. Three independents also emerged victorious.

In all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP made its worst performance in the MCD poll. East Delhi, North-East Delhi and Chandni Chowk are the only three Lok Sabha seats where the BJP performed better than the AAP in the Delhi civic poll.

New Delhi seat (MP-Meenakshi Lekhi)

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi is an MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and there are a total of 25 wards in which the Aam Aadmi Party won 19 seats, while the BJP secured only six seats.

East Delhi (MP-Gautam Gambhir)

There are 36 wards which fall under the East Delhi parliamentary constituency. The BJP won 21 wards, while the AAP bagged 13. The Congress ended up with two seats. The BJP made its best performance in the wards under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

West Delhi (MP-Parvesh Verma)

Parvesh Verma is the BJP MP from West Delhi. There are a total of 38 wards under this parliamentary seat where the AAP bagged 25 wards and the BJP came second with 12 wards followed by the Congress 1.

North West Delhi (MP- Hansraj Hans)

Hansraj Hans is the MP from North West Delhi. There are 43 wards under this parliamentary seat and here, the AAP won 22 wards, while the BJP secured 17 and the Congress finished with three wards. An independent candidate also won one seat.

South Delhi (MP- Ramesh Bidhuri)

Ramesh Bidhuri is the Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi parliamentary seat and 37 wards fall under it. Out of this, 23 wards were won by the Kejriwal's party. While the BJP won 13 wards, while Congress ended up winning just 1 ward.

North-East Delhi (MP-Manoj Tiwari)

Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari is the Lok Sabha MP from North-East Delhi. There are 41 wards under this seat, where the BJP won 21 wards, while the AAP remained second with 15 seats. The Congress finished third with three wards, while two independent candidates won one ward each.

Chandni Chowk (MP-Harshvardhan)

Former Union Minister Harshvardhan is the Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat and 30 wards come from here. The BJP bagged 16 out of 30 wards, while the AAP secured 14 wards.

