High Court seeks Ramesh Bidhuri’s response on plea by AAP’s Raghav Chadha

The Delhi high court sought South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s response on a plea by AAP leader Raghav Chadha who had challenged the Lok Sabha results. Chadha had alleged BJP leader Bidhuri had concealed information regarding his “criminal antecedents”.

Justice Sanjeev Narula also issued a notice to the BJP and other candidates who had contested from South Delhi. The court also directed the returning officer (RO) to preserve the election records for the constituency.

In the plea, Chadha claimed Bidhuri’s nomination was accepted contrary to the mandate of Representation of People Act, 1951, as well as various judgments of the Supreme Court.

The petition, filed through advocate R Arundhari Iyer, also alleged Bidhuri had intentionally concealed the factum of registration of an FIR against him at the Kazi Mohammadpur police station, Muzaffarpur (Bihar) for criminal intimidation and intentionally insulting someone with intent to provoke breach of peace.

The plea alleged Bidhuri is “vitiated by the corrupt practices of undue influence committed by him in as much as by failing to disclose material particulars regarding his criminal antecedents”.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:08 IST