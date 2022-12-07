MCD election results 2022: AAP's historic win; spirited fight by BJP | Key points

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, uprooting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the civic body for the past 15 years, on Wednesday. The BJP fought hard securing over 100 wards, the State Election Commission figures show.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight. The Congress was lagging far behind, winning just seven seats.

Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

The poll for 250 wards in Delhi were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency.

Top 10 updates on MCD poll results

1. According to numbers available at 3.15pm, the AAP won 134 seats, while the BJP ended up with 104 seats. The Delhi civic body has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

The final results of MCD election 2022. (Source: SEC/Delhi)

2. Celebrations started at the AAP office on Rouse Avenue in New Delhi on Wednesday with supporters carrying party flags distributing sweets and dancing to the beat of drums. Supporters reached the office with dhol and kids dressed as Kejriwal. The entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.

3. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi poll and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the "world's biggest and most negative party".

4. AAP's transgender candidate Bobi won from Sultanpuri-A defeating her Congress rival Varuna Dhaka by over 6,700 votes.

5. In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

6. Both the parties held on to hope as the counting began at 8am, with the BJP claiming to win the elections for the fourth time, while the AAP exuded confidence in winning the elections.

7. The high-decibel battle which was fought in the election campaign ahead of the polling on December 4, witnessed the claims and counter-claims by both parties (BJP, AAP) of winning the elections, however, it all boiled down to December 7 when the outcome of the election was revealed.

8. The Congress, which is mostly focussing on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was not predicted (in the exit polls) to be a prominent challenger in the recently conducted polling.

9. Delhi had witnessed highly charged campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

10. This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

