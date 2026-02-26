Delhi: MCD panel objects to parking fee taken by malls, hospitals

Members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have flagged the issue of private hospitals and malls allegedly charging “exorbitant” parking fees despite having secured relaxations in their layout plans on the assurance that parking would be provided free of cost. Committee chairperson Satya Sharma has directed officials to review the records of such establishments and initiate action if violations are found. The issue was raised during a committee meeting on Monday by Rajpal Singh, former deputy chairman and member from the Central zone (Hindustan Times)

The issue was raised during a committee meeting on Monday by Rajpal Singh, former deputy chairman and member from the Central zone. Singh said that several hospitals and malls had obtained floor area ratio (FAR) relaxations and other approvals by submitting written undertakings to MCD stating that they would not levy parking charges on visitors.

However, he alleged that many of these establishments are now charging patients, attendants and shoppers.

“While getting their layout plans approved, these establishments promised the corporation that they would not charge users. After availing the benefit, they have gone back on their assurance. Between 2017 and 2019, sealing action was undertaken in parking areas of several malls and hospitals by the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), but the situation has reverted,” Singh said.

He added that court-mandated relaxations were granted only in specific cases, but many commercial establishments across the city are not complying with the original conditions. “We need to restore regulation. The Remunerative Projects (RP) cell should act against such violations,” he said.

Committee chairperson Sharma told HT that the matter is serious, particularly in the case of hospitals. “Patients and their relatives should not be forced to pay unjustified parking fees. We will direct the RP cell to examine the layout plans and lease conditions of malls and hospitals. If they have availed relaxations on the condition of free parking, they must enforce it,” she said.

Committee member and Mahipalpur councillor Inderjeet Sehrawat said enforcement action had been initiated in south Delhi by the erstwhile SDMC before the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent unification of municipal corporations. “After the pandemic and the merger, enforcement suffered. Units that received financial or planning relaxations on the promise of free parking must honour that commitment,” he said.

The controversy dates back to 2017, when the SDMC began cracking down on malls and private hospitals allegedly charging parking fees in violation of lease agreements and approved layout plans. Show-cause notices were issued to several prominent establishments, and sealing drives were carried out at some sites for collecting parking charges in basement areas and internal premises contrary to building bylaws.

Some establishments approached courts and obtained interim relief, with directions to seek amendments in their lease agreements with the civic body.

In 2019, the Petitions Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly also intervened, directing authorities to ensure that malls and hospitals in south Delhi stop collecting parking charges and explore recovery of amounts already collected in violation of conditions.

Standing committee members have now argued that relaxations were granted only in isolated instances and that widespread non-compliance must be addressed through renewed scrutiny and enforcement.