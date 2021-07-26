Delhi Metro briefly halts services after mild tremors reported

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) briefly stopped its train services on Monday morning, soon after it began day’s operations, after mild tremors were reported in the national Capital.

DMRC officials said that this was done as a precautionary measure.

At 8am, DMRC tweeted, “Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally.”

While the services resumed after a brief interval, it led to long queues outside the Metro stations.

Monday is the first working day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority relaxed restrictions put in place go curb the spread of Covid-19 and allowed the Metro to run at 100% seating capacity. This resulted in an increase in crowds at the stations.

Commuters tweeted complaints about the lack of information regarding the services. On Monday morning, long queues were reported outside stations.

A commuter tweeted a photograph of a long queue at Palam Metro station, while another tweeted, “People should be informed about the delays at regular intervals.”