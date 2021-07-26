Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro briefly halts services after mild tremors reported
delhi news

Delhi Metro briefly halts services after mild tremors reported

Monday is the first working day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority relaxed restrictions put in place go curb the spread of Covid-19 and allowed the Metro to run at 100% seating capacity
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Representational image. (AFP)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) briefly stopped its train services on Monday morning, soon after it began day’s operations, after mild tremors were reported in the national Capital.

DMRC officials said that this was done as a precautionary measure.

At 8am, DMRC tweeted, “Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally.”

While the services resumed after a brief interval, it led to long queues outside the Metro stations.

Also Read | Delhi Metro, buses to run at full seating capacity from today as more curbs ease

Monday is the first working day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority relaxed restrictions put in place go curb the spread of Covid-19 and allowed the Metro to run at 100% seating capacity. This resulted in an increase in crowds at the stations.

Commuters tweeted complaints about the lack of information regarding the services. On Monday morning, long queues were reported outside stations.

A commuter tweeted a photograph of a long queue at Palam Metro station, while another tweeted, “People should be informed about the delays at regular intervals.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP