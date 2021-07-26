Delhi Metro, buses to run at full seating capacity from today as more curbs ease

With significant improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Delhi government has further eased restrictions on movement and from Monday, Metros and buses will run at 100 per cent seating capacity. Cinema halls and theatres will also reopen across the national capital but at half their capacity, while bars can also do business with a similar arrangement from 12pm to 10pm.

All shops have also been permitted to operate on all days of the week without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods and services between 10am and 8pm. As part of the unlock measures, auditoriums and assembly halls will also reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

In an order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Saturday, "It has been observed that the number of Covid-19 patients and the positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved." However, it urged caution for "consolidating the whole process of Covid-19 management".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that was running trains till Saturday with 50 per cent seating capacity has made 16 additional entry gates operational at as many stations across the network from Monday to handle an increase in volume of commuters. These stations include Janakpuri West, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat and MG Road. There is still no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said.

The new norms, however, is unlikely to have an impact on queues outside the Metro stations, which have often stretched for hundreds of metres in the past weeks.

Intra-state buses can also run with 100 per cent seating capacity with boarding only from the rear door and deboarding from the front door.

The DDMA said weddings can take place with the presence of a maximum of 100 attendees and the same cap is applicable for funerals too.

Religious places will also open in the national capital but visitors will not be allowed.

Regarding spas, the DDMA said all employees will have to be vaccinated mandatorily and they will also have to undergo RT-PCR tests every fortnight. For treatments that take longer than 30 minutes, staff should wear PPE kits.

"It is further directed that the market trade associations, banquet halls, marriage hall associations, gymnasiums and Yoga institute association, other trade associations and resident welfare associations shall also be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid appropriate behaviours by all shops, malls, markets, market complexes, offices, weekly markers, clinic, banquet halls/marriage halls and residents within their respective areas," the order stated.











