Delhi Metro dedicates mural wall to women commuters

Ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has dedicated a wall to the women of the city with a full-scale mural at Dwarka Sector 14 station.

(HT Photo)

The mural, painted by an all-women team of artists, depicts how women from different age groups and backgrounds from the city are reclaiming public spaces, with the Delhi metro providing them with a safe space for movement and travel.

It was inaugurated on Monday evening by DMRC managing director (MD) Vikas Kumar and the team of artists. The mural was curated in collaboration with the Vedica Foundation, a non-profit organisation working towards empowerment of urban women and was conceptualised on the theme of ‘Delhi-NCR as a city of women’, officials said.

“The mural is a representation of what Delhi-NCR looks like as a ‘City of Women’ - where women freely and fearlessly access the city. In it, the mast maulis of Delhi -- which are women of different age-groups, and backgrounds, are shown to be reclaiming the public spaces of Delhi.” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

DMRC said in addition to this mural, a host of other activities are being organised for women commuters and women employees of the Delhi metro, which includes quiz, slogan competitions and cultural events.

“A Social media campaign titled #WomenofDelhiMetro is also being run wherein the women commuters are sharing their experiences in terms of role played by the Delhi Metro in enabling their freedom and accessibility within Delhi-NCR as a city.” Dayal added.