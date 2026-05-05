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Delhi Metro floats EOI to produce platform screen doors in India

Under Phase-4 and Phase-5 of the Delhi Metro expansion, platform screen doors (PSDs) will be installed at all stations

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:02 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for Indian companies to jointly manufacture platform screen doors (PSDs) within the country, officials said.

The move follows the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs’ March 13, 2025, directive to the DMRC and other Metro corporations in the country, calling for PSDs to be manufactured in India (HT Photo)

PSDs are safety barriers installed at the edge of platforms to separate commuters from the tracks. Currently, the DMRC imports these barriers, making procurement both costly and time-consuming, officials aware of the matter said.

The move follows the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs’ March 13, 2025, directive to the DMRC and other Metro corporations in the country. The letter called for PSDs to be manufactured in India. “...guidelines are being issued on procurement of PSDs for immediate compliance…which includes a minimum 75% of the manufacturing that has to be done in India,” the letter stated.

Under Phase-4 and Phase-5 of the Delhi Metro expansion, PSDs will be installed at all stations.

Officials said that while full-height screen doors will be installed at underground stations, half-height screen doors will be installed at elevated stations.

 
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