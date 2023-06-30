Now, Delhi metro passengers can generate QR tickets without standing in queue

To make travel hassle-free in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has come up with a new initiative. The DMRC on Friday launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name 'DMRC TRAVEL'. The app helps passengers generate QR tickets on mobile phones without having to stand in queues for the same. The app helps passengers generate QR tickets on mobile phone without having to stand in queues for the same.

Formally launched by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, the new mobile application supports payment methods including UPI and credit/debit cards, and ensures users' convenience. After the successful payment, it will generate a QR ticket. Presenting this ticket at the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gate will help in entry and exit during the journey.

Sharing details about the application, DMRC wrote on its Twitter handle, “DMRC launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network. The app was formally launched today by Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC in the presence of senior officials.”

In addition to this, it also has other features like a fare calculator, travel planner, information about various metro stations, and smart card recharge. The app shows route information from origin to destination including stations to be interchanged. One can also view his/her transaction history with the help of the app.

The app will be available for download on both IOS and Android platforms soon.

(With agencies' inputs)

