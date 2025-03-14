Delhi Metro Red Line services hit for over 6 hours due to theft of signal cable

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal) were affected for more than six hours on Thursday after the theft of signalling cable along a stretch between the Seelampur and Welcome stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said. A case on charges of theft was registered at the Shastri Park Metro police station. (Representational image)

Officials said the theft was discovered around 6am, following which train speeds were restricted on the entire line. Normal services finally resumed at 12.21pm, when the cables were replaced, they said.

“In yet another incident of cable theft (signalling) reported between Seelampur and Welcome Metro stations on the preceding night, train services were regulated on Red Line ie, Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) since Thursday morning,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, said in a statement.

A police officer aware of the matter said that a case on charges of theft was registered at the Shastri Park Metro police station. “CCTV footage is being scanned. Further probe is underway,” the officer said.

This is not the first time that cables have been stolen from Metro property — DMRC officials said there have been 89 cases of cable theft since June 2024, with signalling, traction, and electrical cables from different points of its network stolen over this period.

“DMRC in most such occasions have attempted emergency measures to ensure that the replacement of cables is done in the fastest possible manner to avoid inconvenience to its passengers in the long run. However, sometimes if that doesn’t materialize, the restoration work is generally taken up in the night, after revenue services are over,” Dayal said.

Officials said while DMRC is in touch with law-and-order authorities, it will take a number of measures to secure its network, including cementing over cables in theft-prone areas, anti-theft clamps and installing concertina coils.

Further, it will look to install covers over cable trays and explore options such as drone and CCTV surveillance in vulnerable areas, it added.

“DMRC deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to such incidents of cable thefts and is also in touch with the law-and-order machinery to resolve such recurring issues,” Dayal said.