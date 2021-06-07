Delhi Metro resumes operations, commuters asked to follow Covid protocols

The Delhi Metro resumed operations from Monday morning as the guidelines for the second phase of Covid-19 unlock came into effect. As per the Delhi government's order the metros will run with 50 per cent seating capacity. Commuters will not be allowed to travel standing, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in its guidelines.

The Covid-19 situation in the national capital has been improving significantly over the last few weeks; in view of that, the Delhi government on June 5 allowed various activities including the resumption of metro services. The services have been completely suspended since May 10 this year.

In 2020 as well, metro services were shut in March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also allowed shops in local markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis.

The metro services resumed at 6am and only half of the available trains were inducted into service. In the initial reopening, the train frequency is ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines, as per the guidelines announced by DMRC.

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown.

"Public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid-appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station," the DMRC said in an advisory.

As per the revised guidelines, commuters will only be allowed to sit on alternate seats. Entry at stations was also being regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.

Delhi's Covid-19 tally increased by 381 cases on Sunday, as per the daily Covid-19 bulletin by the health department. It was the lowest daily tally for the national capital in more than two and half months. The number of fatalities recorded over the last 24 hours was 34. After the addition of the latest cases, the cumulative case count has gone up to 1,429,244 and the death toll is at 24,591.

