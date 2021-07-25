Delhi Metro’s Dhansa metro station adorns artwork, depicting heritage, culture

The upcoming Dhansa bus stand metro station at the Dwarka-Dhansa grey line metro corridor, soon to be thrown open, has been done up with artwork and photographs depicting the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of the suburban locality in the national capital.

According to officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the area in the Najafgarh-- Dhansa region of southwest Delhi has deep cultural roots.

“It has a rich history and is also home to a marshy ecosystem, which allows flourishing of local wildlife with a number of migratory birds seen here every year. The photographic displays have tried to showcase these characteristics of the region,” the DMRC said in a statement.

A jheel (lake) located between Najafgarh and Dhansa has a rich biodiversity inviting species such as eagles, ducks, kingfishers and parrots, among others, making it a hub for bird watchers, especially during the winters.

“The printed glass panels at the station showcase the rich biodiversity and are themed as Migratory birds,” it said.

Besides, the colour palette of the station area has been kept earthy and bold to show the amalgamation of rural and urban settings. For instance, a hand-painted artwork titled Fringes of rural-urban progression shows the values held by the two communities.

Also, the surrounding villages in this area are known for their ancient folklore and hence some of the painted artworks inspired by this spirit are themed as Local socio-cultural scenarios.

The artworks, contributed by various budding artists and photographers, have been curated by the DMRC’s architecture department.

DMRC officials said that the approximately one kilometre-long Najafgarh -- Dhansa bus stand corridor is now ready for operations after receiving the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

“The exact date for opening of the corridor shall be intimated shortly,” said a senior DMRC official.

With the opening of this extension, the Delhi Metro rail network will become 390 km long comprising 286 metro stations.