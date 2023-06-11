All Phase 4 Metro stations in Delhi to have platform screen doors

All stations being constructed as part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion will come equipped with platform screen doors (PSDs) to ensure passengers’ safety, officials aware of the decision said on Wednesday.

Underground stations on the Phase 4 lines will get full-height PSDs, while elevated stations will get half-height PSDs. (HT Photo)

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), underground stations on the Phase 4 lines will get full-height PSDs (2.15m), while elevated stations will get half-height PSDs.

“PSDs are installed primarily as a crowd management feature in our stations, as these gates help passengers to queue up properly near the designated door areas. These gates also ensure safer travel for the passenger as they do not directly come in contact with the train, or cannot fall on the tracks,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

Data from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to Delhi Metro, showed that in 2022, 27 people attempted suicide at Metro stations, with 14 of them succumbing to their injuries. A further 49 cases of passengers walking on Metro tracks were also recorded, with 33 of them being penalised.

Under the Phase 4 expansion, DMRC is constructing 65.2km of new lines across three corridors — Aerocity to Tughlakabad (Silver Line), Mukundpur to Maujpur (Pink Line extension), and RK Ashram Marg to Janakpuri West (Magenta Line extension) — with 46 new Metro stations to come up across these three lines.

Of the 46 stations, 18 are underground, while the remaining are elevated.

Half-height PSDs are currently installed on Metro stations built during the Phase 3 expansion — on the Pink and Magenta lines — and on six stations on the Yellow Line. Full -height PSDs, meanwhile, are installed only on the Airport Express Line.

“The PSDs to be installed in the elevated stations of Phase 4 will be similar in size to those installed on the Pink and Magenta lines. However, for underground stations, there will be the provision of full-height PSDs which will have a height 2.15 metres. DMRC has planned to install full-height PSDs in all the underground stations,” said Dayal.

A DMRC official said there were no immediate plans to install more PSDs at other existing Metro stations.

In 2019, the Delhi high court had heard a plea by a social activist who sought the installation of PSDs at all Metro stations to prevent incidents of commuters falling on to the tracks. The plea was filed followed an incident in February 2019, when a 57-year-old central government employee accidentally fell on the tracks at the Dilshad Garden Metro station and lost his foot.