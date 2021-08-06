Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro's Pink Line is now the single, longest corridor: Details here

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations virtually.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:50 PM IST
DMRC officials said that with this connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A segment of Delhi Metro's Pink Line was launched on Friday, making it the longest operational corridor of the network. The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which covers 38 stations, has now been fully linked. Passenger services on the line is slated to begin from 3pm onwards on Friday.

"With the opening of this important connection, the 59 km long Pink Line becomes the longest line of the Delhi Metro network. Passenger services on this section will begin at 3pm today," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) tweeted.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations virtually.

Delhi Metro's Pink Line has now become its longest operational corridor and it will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said, reports news agency PTI.

The linking of the Pink Line will also benefit the residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region. DMRC officials said that with this connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

The Pink Line of Delhi Metro was opened in multiple phases in 2018. But, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had become a blockage and due to which the line remained disjointed there.

