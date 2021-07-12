Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro’s Pink Line services to be curtailed from today. Check details
delhi news

Delhi Metro’s Pink Line services to be curtailed from today. Check details

In a recent statement, the DMRC said that metro services will remain closed in Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Phase-2, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations on the Pink Line from July 12 to 15.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Train services between Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and IP Extension to Maujpur or Shiv Vihar sections, will operate normally between July 12 to 15. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)

Services on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, which connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, will be curtailed from Monday till July 15 due to an overhead equipment (OHE) work in yet to be opened section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said in a statement.

Owing to the OHE work, metro services during these days on Pink Line will not be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri, and between Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations, according to DMRC. Additionally, metro services will remain closed in Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Phase-2, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations on the Pink Line from July 12 to 15.

However, train services during these days will operate normally between Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and IP Extension to Maujpur or Shiv Vihar sections.

“Announcement will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on the Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period,” the DMRC added in the statement.

First and last metro train timings will, however, remain unchanged from July 12 to 15 between the terminal stations on Pink Line – Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and IP Extension. Normal train services will resume on the Pink Line from July 16 onwards, the statement further read.

A senior DMRC official said that track laying and other ancillary works have already begun on the Pink Line route between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake after the completion of civil work, Livemint reported. The official added that overhead electrification work is also under progress.

Notably, Pink Line services on Delhi Metro were opened in multiple stages in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi metro new delhi

Related Stories

delhi news

‘Technical glitches’ on Delhi Metro's yellow, blue lines lead to delayed trains

UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:33 AM IST
delhi news

Delhi Metro’s first of its kind underground integrated parking facility to address parking woes

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:15 PM IST
delhi news

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services disrupted for second day, Yellow Line hit too

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:41 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP