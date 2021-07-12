Delhi Metro’s Pink Line services to be curtailed from today. Check details

Services on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, which connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, will be curtailed from Monday till July 15 due to an overhead equipment (OHE) work in yet to be opened section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said in a statement.

Owing to the OHE work, metro services during these days on Pink Line will not be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri, and between Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations, according to DMRC. Additionally, metro services will remain closed in Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Phase-2, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations on the Pink Line from July 12 to 15.

However, train services during these days will operate normally between Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and IP Extension to Maujpur or Shiv Vihar sections.

“Announcement will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on the Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period,” the DMRC added in the statement.

First and last metro train timings will, however, remain unchanged from July 12 to 15 between the terminal stations on Pink Line – Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and IP Extension. Normal train services will resume on the Pink Line from July 16 onwards, the statement further read.

A senior DMRC official said that track laying and other ancillary works have already begun on the Pink Line route between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake after the completion of civil work, Livemint reported. The official added that overhead electrification work is also under progress.

Notably, Pink Line services on Delhi Metro were opened in multiple stages in 2018.