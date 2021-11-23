Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro services disrupted after bird gets stuck on train tracks

The station control room subsequently alerted the NGO Wildlife SOS, which was able to safely retrieve the bird from the train tracks, officials said
The bird suffered injuries to its wings and was safely transported to the NGO’s transit facility, said a Wildlife SOS member. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Train operations were briefly halted at the Kalindi Kunj Metro station on Sunday after a bird got stuck on the train tracks. The station control room subsequently alerted the NGO Wildlife SOS, which was able to safely retrieve the bird from the train tracks, officials said.

The bird suffered injuries to its wings and was safely transported to the NGO’s transit facility, said a Wildlife SOS member.

Wasim Akram, deputy director (special projects) for Wildlife SOS, said,“ Rescue operations involving injured birds need to be handled carefully to ensure that the bird does not experience any further stress. The bird’s left wing was severely injured, and it might not have survived without prompt action.”

Kalindi Kunj is a part of Phase III of the Delhi Metro and is on the Magenta Line.

“Kalindi Kunj is close to the Yamuna bank and thus attracts numerous bird species. The bird which got stuck on the tracks is a local migratory species that moves towards the Yamuna during the winter months,” explained Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO & co-founder at Wildlife SOS.

