Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line tobe affected tomorrow due to maintenance issues

Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line from Qutub Minar and Guru Dronacharya will run on a single line from 10.30pm on July 3 till 6.30am on July 4, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

"To undertake planned track maintenance work in the above section, train services between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on single line after 10.30 pm till the end of revenue services on July 3 and from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am on Sunday," said DMRC.

DMRC also said that announcements will be made at the stations, where services will be affected, and inside the trains running on the yellow line on July 3 and 4, about the destinations and respective platforms for change.

A total of four stations falls between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya - Chhatarpur, Sultanpur, Ghitorni and Arjangarh.

Metro services on the Yellow Line were also affected on July 1 due to a technical glitch at Huda City Centre, causing train services to halt between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur.

"Earlier today, DMRC informed that there will be a delay in services between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur. Due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre, temporarily no train services will be available between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur. We apologise for the inconvenience.", DMRC had tweeted.