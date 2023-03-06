Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro services will begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

Delhi Metro services will begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Mar 06, 2023 06:15 PM IST

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on the day of Holi.

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on the day of Holi, officials said on Monday.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," DMRC said.(PTI)

The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said.

Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, officials said.

Topics
delhi metro
