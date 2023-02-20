Soon, shopping app for Delhi Metro commuters

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has a mobile application in the works which will enable commuters to make a variety of purchases while travelling as well as access services like recharging smartcards, officials aware of the project said on Sunday.

The app, called Momentum 2.0, is still in the nascent stage. Officials said once rolled out, it will enable a commuter to buy items while travelling in the Metro and collect their orders at their destination station. A DMRC official said for instance, if a commuter is travelling from Rajiv Chowk to Huda City Centre and wants to pick up certain item at their destination, they will be able to book for the item on the mobile app.

“We will provide commuters with the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at Metro stations. Selected brands will display their products and services on the app, and travellers will be able to simply use a QR code to shop for goods of their choice as they wait for their train to arrive,” DMRC said in a statement.

The app will also introduce digital lockers, where goods ordered through the app can be deposited and collected by buyers. The facility will initially come up at 50 major stations. “DMRC be install digital lockers called ‘Smart Boxes’ at select stations. Goods ordered through e-shopping on this app will be deposited in these smart boxes, and they can be collected by the buyers through a code once they arrive at their destination station,” DMRC said.

The app will also offer value additions for better access to last mile connectivity options, DMRC said.

In addition, the app will offer recharge services for the Metro smartcard. “Users will be able to access smart payments and by setting up automatic instructions, they will be able to easily handle recurring payments such as insurance, electricity, gas payments or FASTag recharges easily,” a DMRC official said.