Delhi Metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
The Delhi Metro has temporarily closed off the entry and exit to stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the Green Line (connecting Kirti Nagar and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Metro stations).
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Monday at 10am, said on Twitter that the gates will remain closed.
“Security Update: Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed,” DMRC tweeted.
Also Read | Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of ‘black laws’
Senior officials of the Metro said that the gates were closed on the directions of the Delhi Police as a safety measure to maintain peace at the farmers’ protest site.
“Once we get a go-ahead from the police we will resume movement,” a Delhi Metro official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-women team takes charge of traffic control operations at Delhi's IGI airport
- AAI tweeted video with along with a post that read, “AAI derives its strength from its women workforce. Maintaining individuality, these invincible women go beyond & above their call of duty to serve the nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Court pronounces Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of road accidents in Delhi dropped in 2020: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entry, exit at several Delhi metro stations on green line shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI in moderate category, no improvement likely till tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Ariz Khan’s role
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With theme of 'patriotism', Delhi govt to table budget on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’
- The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain
- An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP
- The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals
- Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money
- In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences
- Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox