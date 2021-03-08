IND USA
delhi news

Delhi Metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

Senior officials of the Metro said that the gates were closed on the directions of the Delhi Police as a safety measure to maintain peace at the farmers’ protest site
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:13 PM IST

The Delhi Metro has temporarily closed off the entry and exit to stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the Green Line (connecting Kirti Nagar and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Metro stations).

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Monday at 10am, said on Twitter that the gates will remain closed.

“Security Update: Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed,” DMRC tweeted.

Senior officials of the Metro said that the gates were closed on the directions of the Delhi Police as a safety measure to maintain peace at the farmers’ protest site.

“Once we get a go-ahead from the police we will resume movement,” a Delhi Metro official said.

