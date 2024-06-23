 Delhi metro station to have three interchanges as green line expands | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi metro station to have three interchanges as green line expands

PTI |
Jun 23, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Delhi metro station to have three interchanges as green line expands

New Delhi, The New Delhi Metro station is all set to emerge as a triple interchange facility with the expansion of the Green Line from Inderlok to Indraprastha, officials said on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

The 12.37 km long Inderlok – Indraprastha corridor will expand the already operational Brigadier Hoshiar Singh – Inderlok Green Line corridor , they said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On this new extension, the New Delhi station will be expanded as an interchange facility where three lines – Yellow, Orange , and now the Green Line will meet each other, the officials said.

This will be a major connectivity boost for the entire city as now, commuters coming from Bahadurgarh as well as parts of west Delhi such as Nangloi, Rajdhani Park, Udyog Nagar etc. will be able to travel directly to the New Delhi railway station, adjacent to the New Delhi Metro station, they stated.

This will make access to the New Delhi station more convenient and help decrease congestion near the station as more people will prefer to travel by metro than by road, they said.

Like the existing New Delhi station, the new expansion for the Green Line shall also be underground. Presently, Kashmere Gate is the only triple interchange station on the Delhi Metro network where the Yellow, Red, and Violet lines meet. After Phase 4, three more stations, Lajpat Nagar, Azadpur and New Delhi will also emerge as triple interchange facilities, they said.

Currently, about 86 kilometres of new lines are being constructed as part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion. Construction of three lines – Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg , Majlis Park – Maujpur and Aerocity - Tughlakabad is in progress right now, and over 50 per cent of civil work has been completed on these sections, the officials said.

Two more corridors — Inderlok – Indraprastha and Saket G Block – Lajpat Nagar — have also received approval earlier this year. The DMRC at present, is processing for statutory clearances, including land taking over from DDA, CPWD and PWD and forest clearance requirements, they said.

Further processes regarding planning and tendering for civil works are being done before further proceeding to specialised contracts for track laying, electrical systems, signalling and other technical components, the added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi metro station to have three interchanges as green line expands
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On