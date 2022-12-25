Delhi Metro's Magenta Line service restored after suspension due to ‘security' reason

Services on the Magenta Line – between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden – have now been restored. The services were earlier suspended for about an hour owing to “security reason", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Magenta Line Update…Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 2:50 pm. Later, in another tweet, it said: “Normal services have resumed.”

Delhi Police said operations were suspended as a drone carrying medical supplies had fallen on the metro track near Jasola Vihar. “…Due to this, metro service from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden was disrupted but now metro service has resumed,” news agency ANI quoted the police.

People planning to commute via Magenta Line are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON