Delhi floods: LG, AAP minister spar over delay in calling NDRF

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday locked horns over bringing in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out repair work of a broken regulator near central Delhi’s ITO, even as key areas in the national capital remained inundated with water from the Yamuna.

Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal during the inspection of the damaged drain regulator at Vikas Marg, ITO, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

While Bharadwaj alleged that there was a delay in deploying the NDRF even though he made the request early on, Saxena urged him not to start a blame game at this time of crisis.

Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were addressing the media along with Bharadwaj at ITO after inspecting the spot on Friday morning. Kejriwal also requested chief secretary Naresh Kumar to rope in the Army to expedite the repairs.

The situation worsened near ITO after the drain regulator broke down at 7pm on Thursday even as five of the 32 gates at the barrage along the old ITO bridge were also jammed.

Bhardwaj alleged that the support from NDRF came late despite making an early request. “Thank you, the situation would have been better had NDRF reached the spot last night itself. I kept calling for help all night but did not get any response till the morning. Meanwhile, our teams worked all night without a wink of sleep,” said Bharadwaj.

Responding to the minister’s comments, LG urged him to refrain from engaging in a “blame game” at this crucial time. “I would like to tell you that this is not the time to resort to a blame game or point fingers. I, too, can say a lot of things…”

Later in another statement, Kejriwal also said that this was not the time to indulge in politics. “We should be working as a team to find solutions. We have been able to get the drain regulator situation in control but more rains are predicted for Saturday. Hopefully, the situation will not worsen,” said Kejriwal.

LG along with Delhi government ministers Atishi and Bhardwaj and senior officials of the departments concerned camped at the drain regulator site on Friday from 11am till late afternoon.

The I&FC regulator on Ring Road, which was meant to stop water from entering drain no.12, collapsed on Thursday evening and floodwater started to flow back into the city, inundating the Ring Road, IP Metro Station, IP Depot, ITO, Vikas Marg and quickly reaching up to Mathura Road and the Supreme Court Complex.

“DJB and I&FC could not carry out the necessary works despite a lapse of more than 12 hours. With the intervention of the LG and support from the central government, the engineering core of the Indian Army was deployed at the site... Bhardwaj indulged in stupid behavior... in front of the media... he (said) had been calling the divisional commissioner since last night for NDRF to be deployed despite the actual position being clarified to him,” people in the LG secretariat said.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj issued a statement later saying he spoke to the LG with respect. “I spoke to LG with full courtesy... If the officers do not obey the minister’s directions even in an emergency, how will the government function? When I could be there (at the broken regulator) the whole night, why were no IAS officers available at the time of emergency?” the minister said.

In response, people in the LG office said that the NDRF was not responsible for carrying out regular engineering work. “A simple reading on the NDRF’s website will be sufficient to establish that what Shri Bhardwaj was doing was nothing but pointless politicking to score brownies, even during times of distress to the city and its people,” the officials said.

However, the minister slammed the LG again and asked why the NDRF was called at all if such was the case. “Now, LG is saying that NDRF cannot help in repairing the regulator, so why were the NDRF and Engineers Regiment called in the morning? And if they had been called in the morning on instructions of LG, why did the officers not call them at night?” he asked.

HT reached out to chief secretary Naresh Kumar who did not respond to queries seeking comment.