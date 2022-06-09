Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13
delhi news

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED after four hours of questioning. The Delhi minister and his wife are accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth ₹1.47 crores between February 2015 and 2017, which was more than their income.
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain leaving with an ED team from the Rouse Avenue court complex.(ANI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's Enforcement Directorate custody till June 13 in the money laundering case. Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED after four hours of questioning. The Delhi minister and his wife are accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth 1.47 crores between February 2015 and 2017, which was more than their income. 

The probe agency  said it carried out raids on Jain and his associates including a jewellery shop, recovering 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins. At least six or seven locations including the minister's residence and a jewellery shop in South East Delhi were searched by Delhi. 

The ED had said in a statement that investigations found one member of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust provided accomodation entries for the transfer of land from the company owned by Jain to family members to accomplices to alienate the property and frustrate the process of confiscation. 

The Aam Aadmi Party has come out in full support of the arrested minister and accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta ahead of the elections in Himachal Pradesh. Jain is the AAP in-charge for the elections in the hill state scheduled to be held at the end of this year. 

RELATED STORIES

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
satyendar jain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP