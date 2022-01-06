Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Monuments shut due to surge in Covid-19 cases

The Archaeological Survey of India on Thursday said all centrally protected monuments,museums and sites in its Delhi circle will be closed till January 20, owing to the uptick in Covid-19 cases in the city
The Archaeological Survey of India has shut monuments in Delhi as the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi tripled over the past two days, settling at more than 15,000 on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Archaeological Survey of India on Thursday said all centrally protected monuments,museums and sites in its Delhi circle will be closed till January 20, owing to the uptick in Covid-19 cases in the city.

While citing a recent order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ASI said the DDMA had restricted all kinds of gatherings and congregations (social, ritual, academic, entertainment, religious, political, festival related etc) in the national capital from January 4.

“Accordingly, it is decided to close the centrally protected monuments under the jurisdiction of Delhi circle from 06-20 January, 2022 or till prohibition is lifted whichever is earlier. All the directives / SoPs issued by state /district administration shall be scrupulously adhered in the matter,” said the ASI order issued on Thursday.

Delhi has over 173 monuments under ASI including Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, Purana Qila. Monuments reopened on June 16 last year, after being shut for nearly two months owing to the city’s fourth wave of Covid-19 infections between April and May.

