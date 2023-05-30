Delhi murder: Hookah party, Sidhu Moosewala in killer Sahil's last Instagram post

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAniruddha Dhar
May 30, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Sahil brutally killed the 16-year-old girl by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

Sahil, the accused in the brutal killing of a 16-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday evening, can be seen smoking hookah and listening to Punjabi songs in his last Instagram post shared on April 14.

Delhi Police arrests Sahil, accused of allegedly stabbing a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of northwest Delhi, in Bulandshahr on Monday, (HT photo)

The description of his Instagram account, under the name Sahil Khan, reads, “love you dark life... daru lover... Yaaron ki yari... sab per Bhari... 5 July... Love you mom.”

In the last post, a group of boys can be seen dancing and smoking a hookah, with 'Selfmade' song by late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala being played in the background.

Incidentally, May 29 was Moosewala's first death anniversary. The famous Punjabi rap singer was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district last year. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

In the oldest post available on Sahi's Instagram account, there is a story highlight from a year ago that has him offering condolences on the death of Moosewala. "Rip Paaji", Sahil in the post.

Brutal murder caught on CCTV camera

Sahil brutally killed the 16-year-old girl by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab.

A preliminary probe into the murder has revealed that the youth was enraged by his break up with the victim and was further infuriated with the fight the two had, triggering him to launch the fatal assault, police said on Monday. Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to his location to the Uttar Pradesh district, they said.

A nearly 90-second video of the incident that was shared online showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen passing by, with some bystanders staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the brutal attack.

