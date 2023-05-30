Woman, 22, killed by roommate in Delhi's Civil Lines; probe on

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her roommate in Delhi's Civil Lines and her body was found lying in a pool of blood on third floor of a building on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Rani while the accused is Sapna, 36, reported news agency ANI.

A second woman - 36-year-old Sapna - was found near the body; she told the police she was on the terrace of the building.(File)

According to the police, Sapna said that the incident took place early Tuesday after the two friends fought under influence of alcohol. Earlier, Delhi Police had informed that upon reaching the spot, Sapna was found near the woman's body, and she told them that she was on the terrace of the house. “During preliminary interrogation, Sapna confessed to her crime. Both were roommates. A case under section 302 IPC has been lodged and further probe is underway,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North Delhi.

This comes less than 48 hours after the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl - CCTV footage showed she had been stabbed over a dozen times and had her head bludgeoned with a large rock, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend Sahil - in the city's Shahbad Dairy area.

Sahil, 20, was arrested hours after the video surfaced online from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, where he was in hiding at the house of a relative. He has been sent to police custody for two days.

HT News Desk