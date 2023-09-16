Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Noida; more showers likely today. Details

Various areas within the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a spell of wet weather on Saturday, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Places such as Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Deramandi in Delhi, as well as Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, saw moderate-intensity rainfall along with winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Commuter braving the rain in Noida on Saturday. ( Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Earlier on Saturday, IMD's New Delhi center tweeted, “Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and winds at speeds of 20-40 km/h are expected in and around several places in Delhi (Jafarpur, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Deramandi), NCR (Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Narwana, Barwala, Gohana, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana), Pilakhua, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Aligarh, Iglas, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.), Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.”

Further predictions from the New Delhi weather office said, “Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar), NCR ( Gurugram).”

The regional weather office had previously predicted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall for the day, accompanied by gusty winds. The expected maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR were 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi wakes up to a cloudy morning

Delhiites on Saturday morning woke up to find the city under cloudy weather and the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius. This temperature was two notches higher than the typical seasonal average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During the preceding 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am, Delhi experienced 0.6 mm of rainfall, while the relative humidity at that time stood at 85 percent.

The skies remained cloudy from the morning going with the IMD predictions with light showers in parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius. As of 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 73.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.